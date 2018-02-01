New Stamps from France

Work of Nature

Effects created by nature that seem the works of contemporary artists. Soft, delicate and surprising images.

1st line from left to right:Marble detail,Marble detail,Tree trunk,Frozen water,Sand – Traces of crabs,Air bubbles in the ice

2nd line from left to right:Crustacean lichen on a rock,Rock loaded with iron,Flyschs to helminthoid,Concretions,Start of rust

Issue Date:16.01.2018 Designer:Etienne Thery Process:Heliogravure Size:184 x 57 mmValues:€11.40

Léonard Foujita

Born November 27, 1886, Tsugouharu (or Léonard) Foujita was a complete artist (painter, engraver, photographer …) French of Japanese origin. Foujita arrived in Paris in 1913. A few years later, he became one of the most famous artists of the capital. He also became an essential personality of Montparnasse and knows the glory and honors by his very personal style painting. Died on January 29, 1968 in Zurich, Switzerland, he rests in Reims in the chapel of Our Lady of Peace that he imagined and painted at the end of his life.

Issue Date:29.01.2018 Designer:Angelique Andrillon Process:HeliogravurenSize:52 x 40.85 mm Values:€1.90