The BIS hallmark is a hallmarking system for gold as well as silver jewellery sold in India certifying the purity of the metal. It certifies that the piece of jewellery conforms to a set of standards laid by the Bureau of Indian Standards , the National Standards Organization of India. India is the second biggest market for gold and its jewellery. Year 2017
Meghdoot Postcard :Hallmark
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Picture Post cards, SARC Philately, Themes and tagged advertisement postcard, Bureau of Indian Standards, Indian Philately, Meghdoot, meghdoot postcard, national standards organization of India, Picture Postcard, postal stationary, Postcard, silver jewellery. Bookmark the permalink.