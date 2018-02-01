Meghdoot Postcard :Hallmark

Posted on February 1, 2018 by PhilaMirror

The BIS hallmark is a  hallmarking system for gold   as well as silver jewellery  sold in India certifying the purity of the metal. It certifies that the piece of jewellery conforms to a set of standards laid by the Bureau of Indian Standards  , the National Standards Organization of India. India is the second biggest market for gold and its jewellery. Year 2017

