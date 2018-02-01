Estonia Issued Stamp on 2018 Olympic

The XXIII Olympic Winter Games will take place from 9 to 25 February 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Four new disciplines in existing sports will be introduced in Pyeongchang, including big air snowboarding, mixed doubles curling, mass start speed skating and mixed team alpine skiing. For the first time, Estonian athletes took part in Olympic Winter Games in Sankt Moritz, Switzerland in 1928. Five Estonian sportsmen have brought back nine medals (5-2-2) since 1964: Ants Antson (gold 1964), Allar Levandi (bronze 1988), Jaak Mae (bronze 2002), Andrus Veerpalu (gold and silver 2002 and gold 2006), Kristina Šmigun (two golds 2006 and silver 2010).

