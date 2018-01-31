UAE Issued Stamps on Dubai Police

The Emirates Post Group issued commemorative stamp showing the corporate identity of Dubai Police on.The issue includes two Dh3 stamps, with different designs, issued in a sheet of 40 mm by 40 mm of 16 stamps.A souvenir sheet has also been issued, with a face value of Dh15 – a first day cover of the souvenir sheet available for Dh16. Issue date was January 4, wam reported.Fifty thousand stamps have been printed, along with 4,000 souvenir sheets, with 500 first day covers bearing the souvenir sheet also being produced.