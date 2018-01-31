New USPS Stamps

Flag

The United States Postal Service is issuing a new nondenominated (50¢) U.S. Flag forever stamp on 9th February 2018. The offset-printed stamp features a digital illustration by Kit Hinrichs that shows a “graphic design of a flag with two crisp folds,” according to the Postal Service.

Byodo-In Temple

The stamp, designed by art director Greg Breeding with original art by Dan Cosgrove, features a colorful illustration of the ornate building, a smaller-scale concrete replica of the wooden Byodo-In Temple built in Uji, Japan, which dates to the middle of the 11th century. The temple was built in 1968 to commemorate the centennial of the first Japanese immigrants to Hawaii.