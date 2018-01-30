This special Cover is released to commemorate the birth centenary of Shri Shivalinga Mahashivayogi (2017-18) and in the remembrance of Shri Shivabasava Mahashivayogi of Shri Hukkeri Math, Haveri, the gateway of North Kamataka, which is well known as “Mari Kalyan” and also known for its ‘Cardamom fragrance’. (Special Cover Number KTK/100/2017)
Special Cover Released on Shri Hukkeri Mutt
