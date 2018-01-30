New Stamps Released on Birds

Romania:Migratory Cranes

The cranes, these long-necked, long-legged, elegant feathered creatures, similar-looking to aigrettes and storks, belong to one of the oldest families of birds. One of the most refined and noble flying animals, delicate and needful, cranes belong to the Gruidae family, the group of Gruiformes. There are 15 species of cranes, living on all the continents except South America and Antarctica. These diurnal birds live in calm wetlands, most of the species preferring the vast swamps and wet grasslands, while the others like better dry habitats, breeding even in dry areas, provided there is a watercourse in the proximity. The stamp with the face value of Lei 4 depicts the Japanese Crane (Grus japonensis), also known as the Manchurian Crane. On its head, the Japanese Crane has also a red spot, turning into carmine under stress or irritation. The Small Crane (Anthropoides virgo), also known as the Demoiselle Crane, is depicted on the stamp with the face value of Lei 4.50. It breeds in large regions of Central Asia, Eastern Europe, while some smaller populations can be also found in India and East-Central Africa. The European population is relatively small, totalizing up to 25,000 nesting pairs, most of them located in Eastern Europe. On the stamp with the face value of Lei 15 is illustrated the Siberian Crane (Leucogeranus leucogeranus), also known as the White Crane. This crane undertakes one of the longest migratory routes and is a critically endangered species. Currently, just three populations of the Siberian Crane, estimated to number just a few thousand birds, have been surviving into the wild. The stamp of the perforated souvenir sheet has the face value of Lei 16, and illustrates the Black Crowned Crane (Balearica pavonina), one of the most beautiful and magnificent birds in the world. Its habitat spreads through the sub-Saharan Africa, on both sides of the continent, but especially in the East, where more numerous populations can be found.

Issue Date:16.01.2018Designer:Madalina Butan Process:Offset Colours:4 Colours Size:Stamps size: 42 x 27 mm; 27 x 42 mm, Minisheets size: 105 x 108 mm, Souvenir sheet size: 66 x 69 mm (stamp size: 48 x 33 mm)Values:3.50 Lei; 4 Lei; 4.50 Lei; 15 Lei; 16 Lei

Norway: The snowy owl

The snowy owl is a rare visitor, and on the seldom occasion that one breeds here it is only in the northerly-most counties. It is a sporadic breeding bird, and its breeding frequency occurs during lemming years. Snowy owls are a circumpolar species, which means they breed in a belt in the northerly polar regions around the entire planet. Recent research into the snowy owls’ behaviour and distribution has shown that they can cover large distances – several hundred kilometres – outside of breeding season. The great grey owl is one of our largest owls, only slightly smaller than a Eurasian eagle-owl. It has fantastic hearing and can hear a mouse under the snow one hundred metres away. The great grey owl is a typical taiga species; it stays close to the coniferous forests in the northern areas of the globe and is most prevalent in the taigas found in Siberia and Alaska. Norway lies at the far edge of its distribution area, and the coniferous forest areas in Hedmark and Pasvik in Finnmark are most similar to the landscape it prefers. The great grey owl is recognised by its greyish-brown, speckled colouring. The most common bird of prey in the mountains is the rough-legged hawk. Its characteristic long, screeching cry has greeted many a mountain hiker during boom rodent years. The rough-legged hawk is part of the hawk family. Its distribution is circumpolar, and it is one of the most common birds of prey in many areas of the country. During boom rodent years, it is estimated that between 5,000 and 10,000 rough-legged hawks breed in Norway. It is often said that the rough-legged hawk lives mainly hunts lemming, but pellet tests show that mountain rats and field mice are its most important prey. The rough-legged hawk has been fully protected since 1971.

Issue Date:02.01.2018 Printer:Joh. Enschedé Security Print Process:Offset Values:NOK 21.00, NOK 48.00