The stamps highlight the rich history and legacy of the Royal Air Force (RAF) – the world’s first independent air force. Stamps will be released on 1st April 2018.The eight stamps present the images of well-known iconic aircrafts from the entire history of the Royal Air Force. The RAF was formed on the 1st of April 1918 towards the end of World War 1.Twenty-one years later RAF bases started to open on the Isle of Man, beginning with RAF Jurby in September 1939.
Isle of Man will Issue Stamps on Centenary of Royal Air Force
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged Aerophilately, iom air force stamps, iom royal air force, RAF bases, raf centenary, raf stamps, stamps on aircrafts, stamps on raf, World War 1. Bookmark the permalink.