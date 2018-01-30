Isle of Man will Issue Stamps on Centenary of Royal Air Force

The stamps highlight the rich history and legacy of the Royal Air Force (RAF) – the world’s first independent air force. Stamps will be released on 1st April 2018.The eight stamps present the images of well-known iconic aircrafts from the entire history of the Royal Air Force. The RAF was formed on the 1st of April 1918 towards the end of World War 1.Twenty-one years later RAF bases started to open on the Isle of Man, beginning with RAF Jurby in September 1939.