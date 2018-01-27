New Stamps on Olympic Games

Canada

The Women in Winter Sports stamp issue commemorates six remarkable athletes in five beautiful stamps: Gaudet; Sharon and Shirley Firth (cross-country skiing); Danielle Goyette (hockey); Nancy Greene (alpine skiing); and Clara Hughes (cycling and speed skating).

Slovakia

The stamp has the motif of downhill skiing and its author is Slovak illustrator, graphic designer and painter Peter Uchnár. The post office released 200,000 stamps, each with a size of 44.1 x 26.5 millimetres and a nominal value of one euro. A female skier is portrayed on the stamp while the biathlon discipline is on the postal envelope. Pictograms of various winter Olympic sports are motifs of the postmark.