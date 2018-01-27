Ireland: 9th Definitive Series Stamps

On January 25, 2018 An Post released Phase II of the Ninth Definitive Series, ‘A History of Ireland in 100 Objects, a selection’. The objects featured on Phase II don’t just have stories they tell stories. What they said to their contemporaries may be different from what they say to us. Many of the objects can be seen at the National Museum of Ireland.

These objects include a wooden fish trap from the Mesolithic era, found preserved in a bog in Co. Meath. The St. Patrick’s Confessio (460–90) is the oldest surviving example of prose writing in Ireland. The objects were defined as ‘a single, man-made entity (does not include Buildings) and are generally freely accessible in public institutions or spaces.’

The Loughnashade Trumpet dates from the first century BC and is an outstanding piece of Celtic art. The small keshcarrigan Bowl of the early first century AD was found in a tributary of the river Shannon and features a superb handle, cast in the shape of a bird’s head with a long curving neck. Often regarded as the greatest work of Irish visual art, the Book of kells is one of Ireland’s greatest cultural treasures and the world’s most famous medieval manuscript. The 9th century book is a richly decorated copy of the four Gospels of the life of Jesus Christ.