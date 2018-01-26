New Stamps on Fashion

January 26, 2018

Isle of Man

IOM issued a set of six stamps highlights the work of two Manx-born fashion designers, Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi.They founded the fashion house Preen by Thornton Bregazzi in 1996. In the more than two decades since then, it “has evolved from a small boutique in London’s Notting Hill to a globally loved brand stocked across 5 continents and an industry insider,” according to the company’s website. The main part of each design depicts a model in a box wearing a Preen by Thornton Bregazzi dress.

France

The stamps issued on 12th January 2018 were designed by the fashion house founded in 1968 by Sonia Rykiel (1930-2016).The stamps also commemorate the 50th anniversary of this fashion house, and each design is inscribed “1968” at the bottom.

