India Post has issued India-Vietnam Joint stamp issue on 25th January 2018.Stamps depicts Sanchi Stupa and Pho Minh Pagoda.

Sanchi Stupa:The Great Stupa at Sanchi is one of the most important Buddhist monuments reflecting gem of Buddhist art and architecture. Located at Sanchi Town, Madhya Pradesh, India, this Stupa is the oldest stone structure in India that was built during the Mauryan period. Originally commissioned in the third century BCE by Emperor Ashok this huge hemispherical dome with a height of 12.2816.46 m (54.0 ft) consists of a central chamber where the relics of Lord Buddha are placed. A typical example of a Stupa and an excellent illustration of the development of Buddhist art and sculpture starting from the third century BC through the twelfth century AD, the Sanchi Stupa attracts hundreds of visitors from across the world. Enlisted as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1989, it is counted among the best conserved ancient Stupas of central India.

Pho Minh Pagoda:Located at Tuc Mac Hamlet, Loc Vuong Ward, Nam Dinh City, Nam Dinh Province, far from Ha Noi about 90km and 3km north of Nam Dinh City’s centre. The pagoda was originally built during the Ly Dynasty and later expanded in 1262 during the Tran Dynasty. It was a place for high-ranking mandarins and the aristocracy of the Tran Royal Court to worship and lead their religious life.The pagoda built in the noi cong ngoai quoc style where the inner part was built in the form of the Han character 工 (Cong) and the outer, the Han character 国 (Quoc), had clear imprints of the cohabitation of Confucianism, Buddhism and Taoism.A 7-tonne cauldron, since vanished, once guarded the front and could hold two men, was dubbed one of the four precious objects of An Nam, joining the Bao Thien Tower, the Quy Dien Bell and Quynh Lam Statue.

The statue of King Tran Nhan Tong lying on his left side shows him entering Nirvana; the statues of the three founders of the Truc Lam Buddhist Sect, Tran Nhan Tong, Phap Loa and Huyen Quang; and 60 red-lacquered and gold-trimmed Buddha and Saint Statues have been preserved in the pagoda.