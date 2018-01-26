India Post Issued 11 Stamps on ASEAN India Commemorative Summit 2018

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi with the ASEAN Heads of State/Governments and ASEAN Secretary General on the occasion of the release of postal stamps to commemorate silver jubilee of India and ASEAN partnership, at the ASEAN India Commemorative Summit, in New Delhi

India Post has issued a set of 11 stamps (5 Rs. Each) and a miniature sheet on 25th January 2018 on the occasion of ASEAN India Commemorative Summit 2018.The stamps depicts various popular forms of Indian epic Ramayana in ASEAN member countries. The Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) comprises of Indonesia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Viet Nam.

India’s focus on a strengthened and multi-faceted relationship with ASEAN is an outcome of the significant changes in the world’s political and economic scenario since the early 1990s and India’s own march towards economic liberalisation. India’s search for economic space resulted in the ‘Look East Policy’. The Look East Policy has today matured into a dynamic and action oriented ‘Act East Policy. PM at the 12th ASEAN India Summit and the 9th East Asia Summit held in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, in November, 2014, formally enunciated the Act East Policy.

India’s relationship with ASEAN is a key pillar of our foreign policy and the foundation of our Act East Policy.

The up-gradation of the relationship into a Strategic Partnership in 2012 was a natural progression to the ground covered since India became a Sectoral Partner of the ASEAN in 1992, Dialogue Partner in 1996 and Summit Level Partner in 2002. There are, in total, 30 Dialogue Mechanisms between India and ASEAN, cutting across various sectors.

25th Anniversary of ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations: India and ASEAN are observing 25 years of their Dialogue Partnership, 15 years of Summit Level interaction and 5 years of Strategic Partnership throughout 2017 uptil 2018 by undertaking a wide range of activities, both in India and through our Missions in ASEAN Member States, which would culminate in a Commemorative Summit on the theme “Shared Values, Common Destiny.”

Mission to ASEAN:India has set up a separate Mission to ASEAN and the EAS in Jakarta in April 2015 with a dedicated Ambassador to strengthen engagement with ASEAN and ASEAN-centric processes.