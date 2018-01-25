New Stamps from New Zealand

World Wetland Day

World Wetlands Day, held every year on 2 February, marks the date of the adoption of the intergovernmental treaty the Convention on Wetlands. The New Zealand Game Bird Habitat Collection is issued every year on this date; the 2018 issue is the 25th in the series and features the mallard duck (Anas platyrhynchos).

Date of Release: 2 February 2018,Designed by Karen Baddock Stamp size: 52mm x 37.5mm ,Perforation: 14.25

New Zealand Cycle Trail

The New Zealand Cycle Trail incorporates 22 great rides through some of New Zealand’s most breathtaking landscapes. The difficulty of each trail varies with the location and terrain; some roll with the landscape while others follow pre-forged paths that were once railway lines or horse tracks. Regardless of the style of trail, difficulty level or length of journey, you’ll experience New Zealand’s landscape in a unique way.The stamps depicts Alps 2 Ocean, Mountains to Sea, Otago Central Rail Trail, Old Ghost Road, Queen Charlotte Track and Timber Trail.

Date of Release: 7 February 2018,Designed by Strategy Creative, Wellington, New Zealand,Stamp size: 50mm x 25mm (horizontal),Perforation: 14.4 x 14