Malaysia Issued Stamps on Working Dogs

Malaysia issued a set of stamps on working dogs on 18th January 2018 .Name of the stamp issue is “Animals with Various Special Roles – Working Dogs”.The stamp collection displays a sketch of a firefighter and a Border Collie, a policeman and a Belgian Shepherd and a blind man with a Golden Retriever, while the miniature sheet features an illustration of a policeman with a German Shepherd and Labrador. Production of the stamp series is limited to 200,000 pieces for each design, 30,000 pieces of First Day Covers, 25,000 Miniature Sheet Stamps and 1,800 folders.The price of each stamp is 60 sen, mini sheets are sold at RM5.30, first day covers at 55 sen per piece and folders at RM6.35 each while the complete set of the series can be purchased at RM58.10.