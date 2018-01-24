South Korea will host the Winter Olympics from 9-25 February 2018, and the Paralympics from 9-18 March 2018.Soohorang, the white tiger mascot of the Pyeongchang Olympics, is shown participating in different winter sports on stamps.
Korea Issued Stamps on Mascots of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged korean stamps, olympic stamps, Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic, Pyeongchang 2018 Olympicstamps, stamps of korea, stamps on olympic games, stamps on sports, white tiger mascot. Bookmark the permalink.