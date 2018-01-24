Korea Issued Stamps on Mascots of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games

South Korea will host the Winter Olympics from 9-25 February 2018, and the Paralympics from 9-18 March 2018.Soohorang, the white tiger mascot of the Pyeongchang Olympics, is shown participating in different winter sports on stamps.

