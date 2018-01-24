Australia Issued Stamps on TV Legends

Posted on January 24, 2018 by PhilaMirror

Australia issued a set of five stamps in honor of Television legends of the country. The stamps depicts images of Bert Newton, Daryl Somers, Ray Martin, Denise Drysdale and Kerri-Anne Kennerley .

