New Stamps from Taiwan

Wild Orchids of Taiwan

1.Calanthe puberula (NT$8): This orchid grows on the ground and is widespread in the mid to high-altitude mountains of Taiwan. It is one of the smaller kinds of Calanthe orchid found in Taiwan. The flowers, 2 cm across, are white with a splash of mauve turning to purple. The orchid is named from the way its petals and calyx curve back.

2.Calanthe sieboldii (NT$15): This orchid grows on the ground and is widespread in the low to mid-altitude mountains of northern Taiwan. It is one of the larger kinds of Calanthe orchid found in Taiwan. Its flowers, 3-4 cm across, are bright yellow with the fragrance of lemon: quite worth admiring.

3.Bulbophyllum pectinatum (NT$28): This species is parasitic. Its flowers are 4 cm across, light green in the shape of a cup with a linear pattern on the petals and truly worth admiring. The orchid is widespread in the low to mid-altitude mountains of Taiwan.

Date of Issue:27 February 2018,Dimension (mm) 24 × 32 or 32 × 24 (mm),Printer : China Color Printing Co., Ltd.,Designer: Chi-jen Lai,Paper: Phosphorescent stamp paper or self-adhesive stamp paper

Wild Orchids (Part 2)

1.Habenaria dentata (NT$16): This medium-sized orchid grows on the ground. It has white flowers of 2.5 to 3 cm across. It flowers from summer to early autumn and is common on sunlit grassland and bushland at mid-altitudes in Taiwan.

2.Neottia meifongensis (NT$22): This little orchid grows on the ground. The labellum is yellowish-green and semi-transparent. The flowers measure 1.2 to 1.8 cm across. It flowers in summer and is common at high-altitudes in central Taiwan.

3.Dendrobium chryseum (NT$23): This large, parasitic orchid has golden or almost orange flowers that are 4 cm across. It flowers from spring until mid-summer and is common at mid to high-altitudes in Taiwan.

4.Dendrobium linawianum (NT$43): This medium-sized orchid is parasitic. The flowers are off-white in the center and slightly purple on the edges. Two purple spots adorn the base of the labellum. It measures 5 cm across and flowers in spring. It is found in mid to low-altitudes in northern Taiwan.

Date of Issue:26 January 2018,Dimension (mm) 24 × 32 or 32 × 24 (mm),Printer :La Poste (France),Designer: Chi-jen Lai,Paper: Phosphorescent stamp paper,Perforation:121/2

Taoyuan Airport MRT

Service officially began on the Taoyuan Airport MRT line on March 2, 2017. The MRT is both an emblem of a modern nation and an extension of the nation’s main gateway. Chunghwa Post is planning a special souvenir sheet with a set of two stamps to be issued on March 2, 2018. The souvenir sheet is designed with an outline sketch. The marginal inscription illustrates the airport’s Terminal 2, trains and Sanchong Station of the Taoyuan Airport MRT. The stamps are described below:

1.NT$8 stamp: The stamp depicts the airport’s Terminal 2, a flying aircraft and the two types of train on the MRT: the blue commuter and the purple express. It testifies to the MRT’s mission to deliver safety, reliability and outstanding service.2.NT$28 stamp: The stamp depicts the to and fro of commuters on the platform at the Taipei Main Station. It testifies to the MRT’s goal to deliver a comfortable, rapid and high quality environment.

Date of Issue:2 March 2018,Dimension (mm) 100×26 (mm),Printer : Cardon Enterprise Co., Ltd.Designer: Highlight Creative Co., Ltd.,Paper: Phosphorescent stamp paper,Perforation:13