Drone Carried Postcards at Mahapex 2018 Pune

Drone, Segway steal the spotlight at state-level philately exhibition

“We’re just showing that it can be done,” said regional postmaster-general Ganesh Sawaleshwarkarl as technicians guided a drone carrying a few postcards towards the Swargate post office. The effort was being undertaken before chief guests district guardian minister Girish Bapat and police commissioner Rashmi Shukla. The drone was one of two proofs-of-concept that the postal department displayed at the MAHAPEX, the state-level philately exhibition. While the department may have showed off the concept, it is not expected to enter commercial operations any time soon because of the sheer volume of mail dispatched and delivered by the India Post each day. “A lot of research and development needs to be undertaken before drones can be used commercially, because the equipment that is available these days does not carry much weight. But this is probably the first attempt to deliver letters via drones anywhere in the world,” shared Sawaleshwarkar. Eventually, tradition still ruled the roost both in the 340-frame competitive section, as well as the special invitees who brought their award-winning collections from all over India. A vast majority of the invitees are from Tamil Nadu. A large number of collectors, some from small-town Maharashtra, were also present in large numbers, essentially looking to expand their collection.(Source-The Times of India)