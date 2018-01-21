New Russian Postal Stationary

FIFA World Cup in Russia: Host Cities Series Postcard

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ is the 21st FIFA World Cup, a quadrennial international football tournament contested by the men’s national teams of the member associations of FIFA. 11 Russian cities will host the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™: Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod and Ekaterinburg. Saransk is the capital of the Republic of Mordovia, one of the oldest cities of the Middle Volga region founded in 1641. At present Saransk is a large industrial and cultural centre with a developed economic and social infrastructure.

The postcard depicts the tournament official emblem and footballers at play on the stamp; Admiral Fyodor Ushakov’s monument, the Yakushev State Music Theatre and the cityscape are in the main image. Design: N Karpova.

Thomas Mayne Reid

On 16 January 2018, an envelope with a commemorative stamp dedicated to the 200th birth anniversary of Thomas Mayne Reid to be put into circulation as part of the “World Cultural Celebrities” series.Thomas Mayne Reid (1818−1883) was an English writer, the author of adventure novels and books for children and young adults; some of those works were published under the name of Reid, Captain Mayne. The envelope with a commemorative stamp depicts Thomas Mayne Reid’s portrait against his own illustration to Osceola. Design: V. Khablovsky.

Collector Showroom in Kemerovo

A new Collector Showroom opens in Kemerovo. It offers a wide selection of postage stamps, souvenir sheets, stamp booklets, stamped cards and postcards, coins, tokens, lapel pins, presentation packs, philatelic accessories etc. The showroom provides additional services for customer convenience such as a POS terminal for payment cards, subscription service and selection of products on individual orders. Marka joint-stock company now has 33 Collector Showrooms across Russia. The envelope was released on 9th January 2018.