Two FDCs of Acharya Gyansagar Ji Stamp issued on 10.09.2013 both having first day cancellation of Agartala(Tripura) GPO but in different designs. How it is possible?
Two Cancellations on Same Stamp Issue from Same Philatelic Bureau
