Two Cancellations on Same Stamp Issue from Same Philatelic Bureau

Posted on January 20, 2018 by PhilaMirror

By Sudhir Jain

Two FDCs of Acharya Gyansagar Ji Stamp issued on 10.09.2013 both having first day cancellation of Agartala(Tripura) GPO but in different designs. How it is possible?

