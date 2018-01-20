New Stamps from Russia

Woodpeckers

Woodpeckers are key representatives of the family Picidae who are part of the order Piciformes. Most members of the family are characterised by a chisel-shaped beak that they use to peck into bark and boon of a tree to take out food – insects and their larvae. Almost all species are nonmigratory or nomadic; they are tree climbers and reluctant short-distance flyers. 14 species of this family are found throughout the territory of Russia. The postage stamps depict a green woodpecker, great spotted woodpecker, black woodpecker and lesser spotted woodpecker.

Date of Issue:16 January 2018 Design: V. Beltyukov. Face value: 35 RUB. Size of stamp: 42×30 mm, size of sheet: 70×94 mm. Form of issue: sheet with illustrated margins of 8 (2×4) stamps. Circulation: 60 thousand sheets.

Nikolai Lavyorov

Academician Nikolai Pavlovich Lavyorov (1930−2016) was a major specialist in geology, geochemistry of uranium, mineral exploration and development who significantly contributed to the creation of the mineral reserve base of the country. Nikolai Lavyorov supervised the development of the latest technologies for exploitation of uranium deposits. He was a member of the Chernobyl accident elimination team. For his outstanding contribution in the development of the national science and longstanding fruitful activities, Nikolai Lavyoriv was awarded Orders “For Merit to the Fatherland”, all classes.

Date of Issue:18 January 2018 Design: А. Moskovets. Face value: 27 RUB. Size of stamp: 42×30 mm, size of coupon 42×30 mm, size of sheet: 146×170 mm. Form of issue: sheet of illustrated margins of 14 (3×5) stamps and a coupon.

Circulation: 280 thousand stamps (20 thousand sheets).

Novgorod the Great. Rise of the Russian Nationhood

The souvenir set is made on birch-bark design paper with a souvenir sheet dedicated to the 1150th anniversary of Novgorod the Great in the centre. The souvenir set is available in an illustrated cover and in a frame with a real birch-bark background.

Novgorod the Great is one of Russia’s most ancient cities, it was first mentioned in the Russian Primary Chronicle. The city is located in Northwestern Russia at the outflow of the Volkhov River from Lake Ilmen. Its history is integral to all most important stages of the Russian State development. Over centuries the city was a strong fortress at the northern and western borders of Russia. Novgorod the Great is a major spiritual mainstay of the Russian Orthodox Church. The city is densely encircled by cathedrals, monasteries and convents. Education in Novgorod was based on writing. In 1951 the first ten birch-bark manuscripts were found in the cultural level. Now there are about 1000 of those. Yaroslav the Wise initiated learning in Novgorod by setting up a school at the bishop court. St. Sophia Cathedral and big monasteries such as Yuriev, Antoniev and Khutyn were chronicle writing and book learning centres. One of the largest libraries of the Medieval Russia with a collection of over 1500 manuscripts was gathered and stored at St. Sophia Cathedral of Novgorod the Great.

At present Novgorod the Great is a major Russian industrial and cultural centre with a developed modern tourist infrastructure. UNESCO recognized the architectural monuments of the Novgorod Museum Reserve as the World Heritage Sites in 1992. The city celebrated its 1150th anniversary in 2009.