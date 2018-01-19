My Stamp and Special Cover Released on St. Lawrence Minor Basilica

The special cover and ‘My Stamp’ to mark the dedication and proclamation of St. Lawrence Minor Basilica of Attur near Karkala released on 18th January 2018.M.K. Krishnayya, a retired bank officer, philatelist, curator and guide of Corporation Heritage Museum, Udupi, took the initiative to bring out the special cover and stamp.

Pope Francis elevated the shrine of St. Lawrence at Attur, Karkala, to the status of a minor basilica on April 26, 2016. The St. Lawrence Shrine is the 22nd basilica in India and the second in Karnataka, with St. Mary’s Basilica in Bengaluru being the first.The St. Lawrence Shrine was proclaimed as minor basilica on August 1, 2016.