Hong Kong has issued three new definitive stamps with new values of $2.60, $3.40 and $4.90 on 1st January 2018. These new stamps are defined by the original designs of the 2014 Definitive Stamps that feature unique geo-attractions of the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark, and portray Ma Shi Chau, Yan Chau and Fa Shan. Design: Shirman LAI
Hong Kong Issued New Definitive Stamps
