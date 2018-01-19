Hong Kong Issued New Definitive Stamps

Hong Kong has issued three new definitive stamps with new values of $2.60, $3.40 and $4.90 on 1st January 2018. These new stamps are defined by the original designs of the 2014 Definitive Stamps that feature unique geo-attractions of the Hong Kong UNESCO Global Geopark, and portray Ma Shi Chau, Yan Chau and Fa Shan. Design: Shirman LAI