Indian Dog Breeds on Stamps

Four commemorative postage stamps were issued on 9th January 2005 by India Post for four breeds i.e. Himalayan Sheep Dog, Rampur Hound, Mudhol Hound (Face value Rs. 5.00 each) and Rajapalayam (Face value Rs. 15.00)

Himalayan Sheep Dog: The Himalayan Sheepdog, also referred to as the Bhote Kukur or Bhotia, is a licestock guardian dog that originated from Nepal. This mountain dog breed is closely similar to Indian Mastiff and the Tibetan Mastiff and may be related to the long-haired Kinnaur Sheepdog of Tibet . Naturally, Himalayan Sheepdogs enjoy outdoor lifestyles and are rarely seen beyond the regions of India and Nepal. As a powerful and robust breed, the Himalayan Sheepdog is mainly used for herding purposes. The Himalayan Sheepdog is regionally popular as both a loyal companion as well as a working dog.

Rampur Hound: The breed gets its name from the place of its origin, Rampur, which lies in North India between Delhi and Bareilly, it was the erstwhile king of Rampur who developed this breed. The first look at the Rampur Hound and you will think that it a Greyhound. You are not the only one who has been confused by the breed. This in fact this breed has some Grey hound lineage but it is a breed that was developed in India. This is a breed that thrives on human companionship as well as other dogs. This pet will not have any adjustment issues. If you think that are the speedsters of the dog world and will not make good pets. Then you are in for a surprise these dogs are not very active in the house but a word of caution they are fiercely loyal to their owners and can even attack if required to help their owner. Rampur Hounds do not have many health complications attached.

Mudhol Hound: The Mudhol Hound has multiple names and it is called so in the Karantaka region and gets its name from the small town in Bagalkot district of the state. It is believed that the former ruler of Mudhol presented two puppies to King George V. The Mudhol Hound is one of the most versatile breed when it comes to naming the breed. You would not have come across any another breed with so many different names. This pure bred Indian breed is a type of sight hound.

As the other hounds that were bred in India, the Mudhol Hound also has a striking resemblance with the Greyhound. This breed thrives on human companionship and is tolerant of other dogs. The only thing that has to be kept in mind with a Mudhol is that he or she might snap at you if you are not known to it and want to touch him. Mudhols are fiercely loyal to their owners and can even attack strangers if they feel that the owner is in danger. Their loyalty towards the family makes them good guard and watch dogs but there fragile temperament will not see make them a good therapy dog.

Rajapalayam: The Rajapalayam, also known as a Poligar hound, is an Indian Sighthound . It was the companion of the royalty and aristocracy in Southern India, particularly in its namesake town of Rajapalayam in Tamilnadu. It is a large dog, usually measuring about 65–75 cm (25–30 inches ) at thewithers . It is a hound, and therefore should be kept in optimum working condition. It tends to be heavier boned than most sighthounds, but shares the depth of chest and basic body structure.

Its facial structure is considerably different from that of a Carvan Hound , as it is meant primarily for hunting wild boar. The tail has a slight curl. The most prized colour is milk white, with a pink nose and golden eye. In the past, puppies of colour were usually culled from the litters since the owners preferred the pure white dogs. The coat is short and fine. An extremely handsome and graceful dog, the Rajapalayam has a gait similar to the trotting of a thoroughbred horse.