Denmark Issued Se-tenant Stamps on Yoko Ono Artwork

Denmark has issued a sett of stamps in the form of a souvenir sheet on 2nd January 2018.The words “Dream” and “Smile” are featured prominently on the stamps designed by Yoko Ono, an artist, musician, activist and the widow of John Lennon. The designs also represent the sun and the moon.Each stamp bears a denomination of 27 krone, paying the new rate for international letters up to 100 grams. On the stamp on the left, “Dream” is written on a symbolic yellow moon. The word “moon” is at the top of the circle and “Y.O. [Yoko Ono] 2018” at the bottom. Similarly, the stamp on the right features “Smile” on an orange sun.