Science in Korea Stamp Issue

Posted on January 15, 2018 by PhilaMirror

The stamps depicts images of Kim Jeong Ho: Geographer,Lee Cheon: Scientist,Cjoi Hyung Seob: Science Policy Planner.Date of Release:21st March 2018

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Miniature Sheet, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *