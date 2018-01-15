Six prominent national artists of the country was the main feature of the stamps issued by the Philippine Postal Corporation last December 13, 2017.The stamps featured Mr. Ceasar Legaspi ( national artists for visual arts) , Daisy Abellena ( national artists for film and theater ), Jose Maceda ( national artists for music) , Leonor Orosa Goquingco ( national artists for dance) , Wilfrido Maria Guerrero ( national artists for theater ) and Mr. Nick Joaquin ( national artists for literature).
Philippines Issued Stamps on National Artists
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged asian stamps, Ceasar Legaspi, Ceasar Legaspi stamp, Daisy Abellena, Daisy Abellena stamp, Leonor Orosa Goquingco, Leonor Orosa Goquingco stamp, Nick Joaquin, Nick Joaquin stamp, Philippines national artists, philippines stamps, stamps of philippines, stamps on art, Wilfrido Maria Guerrero, Wilfrido Maria Guerrero stamp. Bookmark the permalink.