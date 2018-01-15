Philippines Issued Stamps on National Artists

Six prominent national artists of the country was the main feature of the stamps issued by the Philippine Postal Corporation last December 13, 2017.The stamps featured Mr. Ceasar Legaspi ( national artists for visual arts) , Daisy Abellena ( national artists for film and theater ), Jose Maceda ( national artists for music) , Leonor Orosa Goquingco ( national artists for dance) , Wilfrido Maria Guerrero ( national artists for theater ) and Mr. Nick Joaquin ( national artists for literature).