Canada: New Definitive Stamps

The names of the locations pictured are microprinted in different locations on each stamp. The small text on the $1.20 stamp is shown nearby.Only one stamp in this set of nine depicts a city scene. This permanent-rate stamp features the colorful houses on Jellybean Row in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. Another permanent stamp depicts a scene of the old-growth forest of Douglas fir at MacMillan Provincial Park, British Columbia. According to Canada Post, the stamp shows Cathedral Grove, where “visitors can walk on trails beneath the towering trees, some of which are more than 800 years old.”

Coastal scenes are pictured on the other three permanent stamps: Hopewell Rocks, New Brunswick; Prince Edward Island National Park; and Quebec’s Parc national des Iles-de-Boucherville. The fifth permanent stamp depicts Perce Rock at the Gaspe Peninsula park that bears its name in French, Rocher Perce. This natural limestone arch was named by explorer Samuel de Champlain in 1607.

Illustrated on the $1 stamp is Pisew Falls Provincial Park in Manitoba. Dropping almost 43 feet, Pisew is the province’s second highest waterfall.

The $1.20 stamp shows Point Pelee National Park. Located on the southernmost point of the Canadian mainland, this park is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The $2.50 stamp pictures the aurora borealis (northern lights) at Arctic Bay on Baffin Island, Nunavut.

Stamp designer Stephane Huot designed these definitive-sized stamps, which measure 24 millimeters by 20mm each, using photographs from different sources.