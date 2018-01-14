USPS: Love Flourishes Forever stamp

Posted on January 14, 2018 by PhilaMirror

The stamp art features a fanciful garden of colorful flowers surrounding the word “Love”written in cursive script.Hand-painted with gouache on paper by artist Anna Bond, the illustration is whimsical and vibrant.The stamp will be released on 18th January 2018.

