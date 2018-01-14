The stamp art features a fanciful garden of colorful flowers surrounding the word “Love”written in cursive script.Hand-painted with gouache on paper by artist Anna Bond, the illustration is whimsical and vibrant.The stamp will be released on 18th January 2018.
USPS: Love Flourishes Forever stamp
