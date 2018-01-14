Odisha government on urged the Centre for immediate release of the commemorative postage stamp on Paika Rebellion. In a letter to Union Minister of Communications, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sought urgent measures for the release of the postage stamp. Official sources said, the culture department has already submitted the proposed stamp design along with write-ups in English and Hindi to the Chief Post Master General, Odisha circle.
Odisha Seeks Early Release Of Paika Rebellion Commemorative Postage Stamp
