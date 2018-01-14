New Stamps from Philippines

100 Years of the Apparition of Our Lady of Fatima

The Blessed Virgin Mary first appeared to three small shepherd children–Lucia dos Santos, Francisco Marto and Jacinta Marto–on May 13, 1917 in Fatima, Portugal and unleashed a flood of grace in the midst of a world shattered by World War I. PHLPost has printed 80,000 copies of each of the two commemorative stamps which are sold at P12 apiece.

Mmma Sita

The stamp featuring the great Filipino culinary icon and nationalist Teresita “Mama Sita” Reyes have been issued by the Philippine Postal Corporation. “Mama Sita” was the eldest daughter of Doña Engracia “Aling Asiang” Reyes, the founder of Aristocrat Restaurant and regarded as the Grand Old Dame of Philippine restaurateurs.

She founded Marigold Manufacturing Corporation, who pioneered a line of sauces and mixes that would bring the taste of the Philippines to countless Filipinos here and abroad. Aside from her superb expertise in the kitchen, Mama Sita has exhibited great interest in Filipino culture and tradition. In every sense, she was proud of being a Filipino.