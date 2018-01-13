Philatelic Institutions in India (2): Baroda Philatelic Society

Baroda Philatelic Society was established on 27th April, 1975, with 17 founder members. It is one of the oldest Society in the state of Gujarat. Baroda Philatelic Society is dedicated to the cause of philately and all its Executives are working on voluntary basis. Aims & Objectives

Aim

To help the active philatelists of the city and to meet under a common platform for gaining and sharing knowledge and the inter flow of communication between its members.

To trace the Postal History of Baroda.

To help the members in procuring philatelic material of their interest.

To have a good library to facilitate philatelic research.

Baroda Philatelic Society has successfully organised 8 philatelic exhibitions in the city of Baroda to create the awareness among the philatelists of Baroda. 15 cancellations on different subjects has been sponsored by the Society on various occasions. Philatelic Workshops are conducted by the society, in the schools to promote the philately amongst the school children. Members of the society have participated in the State, National and International level exhibitions and have won many awards. Baroda Philatelic Society is bringing out Quarterly Newsletter “Vadophil”, which provides information related to Philately. Newsletter is circulated to the members of the Society.

In India, all India Series of obliterators were introduced in 1873 and used till 1884. Each postal circle was allotted a letter that was generally the initial letter of the name of the circle. Baroda was allotted number 17 and “B” denotes Bombay circle.

Postmark of BARODA R. H. (Receiving House), with two bars below “B-17”, broken at center with a numeral “1” placed in the blank space. Baroda Philatelic Society has adopted this postmark as a logo of the society.

Members of the society meet regularly on every 2nd Sunday of the month. Not a single meeting has been cancelled since the society came into existence.

Venue: Dr. A.V. Patel’s Nursing Home, Nr. Tarkeshwar Temple, Jubilee Baug, Vadodara.

Dr. Ashwin Patel Memorial Philatelic Library:The society has the finest philatelic library in the Gujarat State for catering to philatelic research and similar other objectives where philately as a hobby is the main criterion. The library remains open on every Sunday between 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon.

Contact:Baroda Philatelic Society, C/o Hon. Secretary, Mr. Timir R. Shah “Jaya”, A-9, Siddharth Park, New VIP Road, VADODARA – 390 022 INDIA (M) +919426724794

Email: info@vadophil.org | trs_shah@rediffmail.com