Sri Lanka has issued a set of 4 Stamps and a miniature sheet depicting Endemic Birds of Sri Lanka in the denominations of Rs.10.00, Rs.15.00, Rs.25.00 and Rs.35.00 on 16th December 2017.

Stamps were designed by Mr.KalumGunasekara.

The stamps depicts Sri Lanka Black-capped Bulbul (Black-crested Bulbul), Sri Lanka Warbler (Sri Lanka Bush-warbler)

Sri Lanka Chestnut-backed Owlet and Sri Lanka Drongo(Sri Lanka CrestedDrongo)