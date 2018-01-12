Ramayana Special Stamps to be released at ASEAN Summit

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Preeti Saran on 10th January said that the leaders of the Asociation of Southeast Asian Nations   (ASEAN) countries will inaugurate a set of commemorative stamps based on Ramayana at the India- ASEAN Summit. “When the leaders will come for a plenary session, together they will also inaugurate the stamps”, said Saran.

The ASEAN India Summit will take place on January 25, followed by the Republic Day celebrations for which all the 10 leaders from the ASEAN countries have confirmed their participation in the commemorative Summit as well as to be guests of honour at the Republic Day.

India has also invited Ramayana   troupes from all the 10 ASEAN countries. They will perform  Ramayana from January 20-24 at the Kamani auditorium. (ANI)

