Surprise for Papua New Guinea

By Anil Kr Pujara

India Post released a set of 2 commemorative postage stamps in December 2017 to commemorate relations between India and Papua New Guinea (PNG).It was a joint stamp issue .According to normal practice date of release of stamps of both the countries would be same but Indian printer still not supplied stamps to PNG.India Post was in hurry to clear its backlog and released Indian side stamps .PNG stamps are still awaited.When a philatelist from India contacted PNG Post they replied that their stamps are also being printed in India and not received yet.The answer of philatelists querry is –

“We are expecting our version of the joint issue stamps anytime this week from the Security printer in India.

The stamps will be posted on our website www.postpng.com.pg for sale as soon as we receive them.”

Kind Regards,

Banian Masiboda

Philatelic Manager | Philatelic Department |