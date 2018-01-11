New Stamps Released on Year of Dog

New Zealand

Date of Issue:10 January 2018

Singapore

The set of stamps comes in three denominations – 1st Local, S$0.70 and S$1.30. There is also a Pre-cancelled First Day Cover at S$3.75 each affixed with the complete set of stamps. The First Day Cover is cancelled with a special zodiac Dog postmark.

Date of Issue:5 January 2018

Vietnam

On 01st December 2017, the Ministry of Information and Communication announced to issue the stamp set of “The year of the Dog” including 02 samples with face values of VND 3,000 and VND 10,500.The Stamp set’s design was inspired by Vietnamese’s folklore paintings. The bright colors, the simplicity, the emotions being displayed on a kind of papers made from escallop shells which consist of materials carrying the depth of space. The Tet Lunar New Year Stamp possesses the main spirit of new year wishes with full of joy, happiness, satisfaction and the succession of luxurious dreams.

The picture’s details were carefully chosen and designed conventionally. Its shape connected tradition with individual creativity of modernized spirit expresses the distinctive characteristic of 12 designations from the perspectives of Eastern culture.

The Stamp set of “The Year of the Dog” shows the image of a very valuable and beautiful dog “Four paws in white color”. The chosen details deeply perform the cultural identity of a simple but sophisticate Vietnam.

The Stamp set was designed by artist Pham Ha Hai. Before now, this design has been recognized by the Examination council as the winner of the competition of “Folklore values on Tet Lunar New Year stamps”. The printing method was full-frame printed on the size of 37x37mm.