IOM Issued Stamps on  Manx History

Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO) has teamed up with Manx photographer and historian, Ray Kelly, to commission a set of six stamps featuring some of the Island’s last remaining tholtans.The stamps were issuedon 5th January 2018. The word tholtan is Manx Gaelic for ‘abandoned home, farmstead, mill or other industrial building’.This stamps provides a picture of the daily lives of those who lived on the Isle of Man, dating as far back as the 19th century, thus offering a glimpse into the Island’s history.