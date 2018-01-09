Stamps on Coconut

Posted on January 9, 2018 by PhilaMirror

Coconut is a popular theme for stamp collectors across the world.India Post has released a set of 2 stamps on coconut research on 8th January 2018.

Earlier a stamp on Diamond Jubilee of Coconut Research was released on  27 December 1976.A meghdoot postcard was also released by India Post on coconut.

