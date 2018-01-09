Royal Mail: Game of Thrones Stamp Issue

Royal Mail will issue a set of 15 first class stamps to mark the significant British contribution to the production of the award-winning HBO®drama series, Game of Thrones on 23rd January 2018.The series is set on the fictional continent of Westeros and incorporates many plot lines and a conflict among several noble families each claiming the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms.

The stamps depict photographic representations of cent ral characters from across all seven seasons in the Game of Thrones’ series. Each stamp is centred on an individual character and features a montage of images from the series. The result is a set of ten bespoke images that embody the crux of each character’s story.Characters featured on the stamps are: Sansa Stark; Jon Snow; Eddard Stark; Olenna Tyrell; Tywin Lannister; Tyrion Lannister; Cersei Lannister; Arya Stark; Jamie Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen.

A sheet of five additional stamps features the non-human characters in the series including: the Night King and White Walkers; Giants; Direwolves; Dragons and the Iron Throne itself.