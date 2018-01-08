New Stamps Released on Year of Dog

Jersey

Designed by Wang Huming in Beijing, China, the issue comprises a single stamp and a Miniature Sheet.2018 is the lunar Wuxu year and the dog which features on the stamp is a typical Beijing pet, a pug, wearing a collar with a bell; in the background is the Chinese word for dog. The Miniature Sheet illustration shows two puppies playing with their mother, designed to resemble a typical house dog in China. Issue Date:5 January 2018.

Guernsey

Created by Sydney-based illustrator Chrissy Lau, each of the six stamps takes inspiration from China’s famous Pekingese “lion dogs” that were specifically bred to resemble lions and are highly regarded in Buddhism. Lion statues are commonly used as lucky Feng Shui ornaments and statues and can be found at building entrances including temples, Chinese Imperial palaces and wealthy homes, to stave off negative energy whilst symbolising power and protection.

The Sitting Pekingese Lion Dog (44p stamp) wears a Chinese lantern design necklace inspired by those worn by the Fu Dogs, whilst the Skipping Pekingese Dog (59p) has a floral rose pattern to its body, which is referred to as the Familie Rose longevity pattern inspired by ancient Chinese ceramics, vases, plates, ginger jars and tea pots.

The Loyal Pekingese Lion Dog (60p) features a bat pattern to its body that represents good luck and fortune, whilst the Chinese symbol in the middle of the five bat design represents longevity; the Pekingese Lion Dog with the Ball (73p) takes its inspiration from the Yang Fu Lion Dog statues; and, the Mother Dog & Pup (50p) body designs feature an infinite knot pattern commonly seen on Chinese New Year lanterns to symbolise longevity, happiness and prosperity.

Inspired by the Fu guardian dogs, The Fortune Guardian Dogs stamp (90p) reflects the importance that the male and female statues should be displayed together for complete protection. The female Pekingese dog sits on the left side and represents compassion and support, whilst Male Fu dogs are seen with the ball under their paw and sit on the right side of a building. Issue Date:1 February 2018