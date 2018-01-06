New Stamps,Postmarks and Maxim Cards on Birds and Animals

By Wolfgang Beyer , BDPh (German Philatelic Federation)

Korea: Pictorial Postmark

This postmark was available from December 27th to December 28th 2017 in Incheon. The postmark is featuring a Yellow-browed Bunting (Emberiza chrysophrys).

Year of Dog:Philippines

Belarus : Chicks under Children Philately Series

The ringed plover lives mainly along the banks of rivers, seas and lakes. Newborn ringed plovers quickly dry out and try to run out of the nest. At the age of about 24 days they begin to fly. Their food is water and terrestrial invertebrates: mollusks, small crustaceans, insects and their larvae. The species is listed in the Red Book of the Republic of Belarus since 1993.

The common tern is widely distributed throughout the world. During the nesting period it arranges colonies on sandy and rocky islands. Hatching chicks sit in the nest for the first 5 days, and then they start to follow the adult birds everywhere. They begin to fly at the age of 25-28 days. The food ration mainly includes fish (about 95%) as well as worms, small squids, leeches, shrimp, sea crabs, beetles, moths and other insects.

The hazel grouse lives in dense coniferous and mixed forests. It makes nests on the ground. The newly born chicks adapt very quickly: after a few hours they leave the nest and in 2 weeks they begin to fly. The bird feeds on berries, plants and their seeds. It also likes ants. In winter the main food ration consists of buds of trees and also frozen berries.

There are 14 species in the genus of herons. The birds live on all continents except Antarctica. The grey herons nest in large colonies. Hatching chicks are sighted and covered with fluff. They begin to fly at the age of 2 months. The food ration consists of fish, crayfish, frogs, snakes, lizards, small rodents, other birds and their eggs, chicks and insects.

Date of Issue 3 January 2018 Artist: Alexander Mityanin. Design: Marina Vitkovskaya. Print process: offset. Colour: multicoloured. Paper: chalk-surfaced, gummed. Perforations: comb 14: 141/4. Stamps size: 30×28 mm. Sheets composition: 9 (3×3) stamps. Sheets size: 113×110 mm. Print quantity: 72.000 stamps each.Printer: Republican Unitary Enterprise “Belarusian Printing House Publishing Co.