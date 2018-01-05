UAE Issued Stamps on Abu Dhabi Police

The Emirates Post Group has announced the issue of a new set of stamps to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Abu Dhabi Police. The set comprises two stamps, each of a denomination of AED3, along with a souvenir sheet of 40 mm by 40 mm, priced at AED15, a First Day Cover, priced at AED7 and a First Day Cover of the souvenir sheet, priced at AED16. 50,000 copies of the stamps have been printed, along with 4,000 souvenir sheets, with 1,000 examples of the First Day Cover for the stamps and 500 copies of the First Day Cover with the souvenir sheets. Designed by the Emirates Post Group in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police, the stamps were printed by Oriental Printing Press in Bahrain. The official release date was 21st November 2017.