Special Cover Released on  Vagdevi Vilas Institutions

By Suresh Rao

Vagdevi Vilas Institutions is a premier group of educational Institutions founded by former scientist of ISRO, Shri. K. Harish, with the motto of “Education Beyond Academic Excellence”. VVI emphasises on experiential learning through various innovative and concurrent teaching techniques that synergise with a strong sense of culture and values. Over the last 14 years, VVI has evolved magnificently by offering KG-UG courses and is spread across Bengaluru and in Malaysia with a vision to evolve the students as future leaders of our Motherland.

VVI is Blessed by Avadhoota Sadguru Sri Sri Bindu Madhava Sharma Swamiji, Belaguru, Hosadurga Taluk, Chitradurga Dist.(Cover Number KTK/101/2017)