Qatar Issued Stamps on National Day

Qatar Post issued two types of postage stamps with QR10 value each to mark National Day. The first stamp carries official title of 2017 National Day “Promise of Prosperity and Glory” while the second carries a quote of the founder Sheikh Jassim. Q-Post Chairman and Managing Director Faleh Mohammed Al Naemi and Chairman of Ebrahim Al Neama and Sons Holding Group, Ebrahim A H Al Neama, jointly launched the Qatar National Day 2017 Stamp at a function in Doha .