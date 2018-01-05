The special Christmas stamp is in partnership with the Kythe Foundation, Inc. who has been supporting these children for over two decades. According to PHLPost, the Christmas block-of-four stamps feature images of “Children Celebrating Christmas” by 10-year-old Roselyn Mahipas, “Carollers” by 9-year-old Juan Dimata, “Gift-giving” by 15-year-old Estella Benavidez, “A Bag of Gifts” by 12-year-old John Aton, and the souvenir sheet shows “Carollers” as interpreted by 16-year-old Rhey Ocampo. PHLPost has printed some 80,000 copies of the “Pasko 2017” stamp, which costs P12 each and the souvenir sheet at P55 each. The special Christmas stamps are now available at the Manila Central Post Office and in postal areas.
Philippines Issued Christmas Stamps Feature Artworks of Children with Cancer
Posted on January 5, 2018 by PhilaMirror
