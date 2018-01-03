New Stamps on Year of Dog

China

china year of dogstampsChina Post will issue a set of two stamps celebrating the upcoming Chinese Year of the Dog on 5 January 2018. Each stamp will bear a face price of 1.2 yuan (18 US cents) and are due to be released nationwide. One stamp shows a male dog, while the other depicts a female with a puppy. The stamps have been designed by Zhou Lingzhao, a retired professor from Beijing’s Central Academy of Fine Arts.

Canada

canada year of dog stampThe design depicts a Chinese paper lantern with an outline image of a dog in red. The issue also will include an international-rate stamp and souvenir sheet, similar to other recent Lunar New Year sets from Canada Post.

The stamp will be released on 15th January 2018.

