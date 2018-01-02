Sri Lanka Issued Stamp on Golden Jubilee of the Philatelic Bureau

The Philatelic Bureau of Sri Lanka was established in the early half of 1967 by a Special Act of Parliament and at the beginning it was under the control of the Postmaster General and the Director of Telecommunications.The first Advisory Board meeting of the Philatelic Bureau of Sri Lanka was held on October 01, 1967 presided over by the Chairman of the Advisory Board, the Postmaster General and the Director of Telecommunications, Mr A. Lloyd Perera. The Philatelic Bureau which had been functioning at the Ceylinco Building was subsequently shifted to the Central Post Office of Colombo and from there to the Moors’ Islamic Cultural Hall and in 2005 to the Postal Headquarters building at D.R. WijewardhaneMawatha

Today, the Postal Museum and Stamps Exhibition Centre too are functioning under the Philatelic Bureau. With the hobby of collecting stamps being popular in the island, the services of the Philatelic Bureau too have been expanded to a great extent.

Date of Issue:8 November 2017,Designed by Mr.P. IsuruChathuranga