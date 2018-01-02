Special Cover Released on Indian Astrologer Pandit Chakradhar Joshi

This special cover was released at Dehradun on 16th December 2017(Number UK/07/2017). Pandit Chakradhar Joshi was one of the most renowned astrologer in India. In the year 1946, August month he selected and established observatory and a library for astrological studies. The distance of observatory is equal from all four directions in Devprayag.Shri Acharya Pandit Chakradhar Joshi was also having sound knowledge of Sanskrit, Vastu and many other subjects. This is the only astrological institute in Uttarakhand having maximum number of rare manuscripts. The oldest one ‘Bhakth Shiromani’ is from the year 1620. There are more than 3000 manuscripts and 25,000 Granth on different subjects available in the library.