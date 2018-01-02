North Korea Issued More Stamps on Nuclear Launch

north korea stampsNorth Korea has released a set of postage stamps which celebrate a nuclear launch even though the missile broke apart. Officials said the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile would be powerful enough to reach the U.S. mainland. But the weapon broke up as it re-entered Earth’s atmosphere, flying 600 miles before splashing down in waters near Japan.The commemorative stamps show the missile launching into space as well as the country’s leader Kim Jong-un  inspecting the military hardware.

